Morning news brief: 3 killed after massive quake jolts Pak, Afghanistan, and more

Indian subcontinent on Tuesday late evening was hit by strong earthquake tremors of 6.6 magnitude. With Afghanistan's Hindukush mountain range as the epicentre, the tremors were felt across Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, including in the capital New Delhi and the National Capital Region. At least three people died, including two in eastern Afghanistan and one child in Pakistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China.

Even as the world takes strides towards inclusivity, Uganda on Tuesday passed a law criminalising identification as LGBTQ. The new law, as per Reuters, gives authorities broad new powers against Ugandans who already face legal discrimination and mob violence. As per the rights group Human Rights Watch, the law appears to be the first to outlaw the mere identification as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

