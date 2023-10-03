Morning brief: Republican lawmaker pushes to oust House Speaker McCarthy, UK's healthcare racism, & more

In the latest, Matt Gaetz, a Republican lawmaker associated with far-right views, initiated an effort to remove Kevin McCarthy, the current Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, from his position. As reported by AFP, Gaetz introduced a resolution on the House floor, declaring that the role of Speaker of the House of Representatives should be considered unoccupied. In other news, UK nurses stand accused of subjecting a Sikh patient to humiliating and biased care. Allegedly, these healthcare providers employed plastic gloves to secure the patient's beard, neglected his fundamental care requirements, resulting in a deeply unsettling scenario where he was left in a state of urine-soaked discomfort.

Far-right Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz launched a bid on Monday (Oct 2) to oust United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his post. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Gaetz entered his resolution from the House floor "declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant." This development has reignited an intra-party battle between traditional conservatives and firebrand supporters of former president Donald Trump.

United States President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden will be appearing in federal court in Delaware on Tuesday (Oct 3) and is likely to plead not guilty to gun charges. Hunter Biden has been charged with illegal possession of a handgun.

53-year-old Biden has been facing three felony charges because of a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver which he purchased in 2018.

Biden has been with two counts of making false claims while filing the form needed for gun purchase wherein, he stated that he was not illegally using drugs at the time.

In an incident that has been described as "institutional racism" within the UK's healthcare system, nurses are accused of subjecting a Sikh patient to degrading and prejudiced treatment. The healthcare professionals allegedly used plastic gloves to tie the patient's beard, failed to attend to his basic needs, leading to a distressing situation where he was left in his own urine, and offered him food that directly contravened his religious dietary requirements.

