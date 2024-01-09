Morning brief: Israel-Hamas war updates, 2 US airlines find loose bolts in Boeing jets, and more

The Israeli military has shown a cluster of weapons factories and tunnels used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip to manufacture rockets. During a media tour on Monday (Jan 8), in Gaza's Bureij, Israeli soldiers said that what looked like cement factories and other industrial facilities were being used to make weapons.

Two airlines in the United States- United Airlines and Alaska Airlines found loose bolts while carrying out inspections of the Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet. The inspections came after a door plug (of Boeing 737 Max 9) had blown out from an Alaska Airlines aircraft last weekend.

In other news from around the world, Ecuador declared a state of emergency for 60 days after the country's most-wanted criminal disappeared from the jail where he was being held.

The Israeli military on Monday (Jan 8) showed journalists a cluster of weapons factories and tunnels used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip to manufacture rockets, the news agency AFP reported.

United Airlines on Monday (Jan 8) said that they found loose bolts while carrying out inspections of the Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet after a door plug had blown out from an Alaska Airlines plane over the weekend. The airlines said that they found the bolts required "additional tightening" during inspections of Boeing 737 Max 9s.

Ecuador on Monday (Jan 8) declared a state of emergency for 60 days after the country's most-wanted criminal disappeared from the jail where he was being held. Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, disappeared from the Guayaquil prison on Sunday where he was serving a 34-year sentence.

A United States Navy serviceman who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for sensitive US military information has been sentenced to more than two years in prison, on Monday (Jan 8), said the Department of Justice (DOJ).