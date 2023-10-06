Morning brief: Flash floods in India's Sikkim kill 21, US downs Turkish drone in Syria, and more

India: Floods in India's Sikkim state have so far killed at least 21 people, with above 100 still missing. Authorities said at least 7,000 tourists are stranded in the state and an evacuation drive will be initiated on Friday (Oct 6), if weather remains calm.

Russia: Russian leader Putin once again issued a nuclear threat Thursday and added that the ‘Satan-2’ and ‘Flying Chornobyl’ missiles would be ready soon. The Russian leader also portrayed the war in Ukraine as a part of a long-standing confrontation with the West.

Syria: US said it shot down a Turkish drone Thursday in Syria which posed threats to US security forces there. Addressing a press conference, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that American troops observed drones carrying out strikes early Thursday, some of them inside a "restricted operating zone" (ROZ) near Hasakeh.

