Mexico intercepts buses carrying around 180 migrants

On Monday (5 September), in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, authorities found two buses carrying close to 180 migrants, including a child, from Central America and Cuba.

At a checkpoint on a highway in the eastern part of Veracruz, Mexican police reportedly detained three people, arrested one vehicle, two buses, and seized one firearm, according to the National Guard.

Days before to the tragedy, nine migrants lost their lives while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River into Texas near Eagle Pass.

The National Weather Service claimed that the river, which was little over 90 centimetres deep at the beginning of the week, rose to over 1.5 metres on Thursday and was flowing five times faster than typical.

The CBP reported that although Mexican authorities captured 39 migrants, American crews saved 37 more from the river and detained 16.

Thousands of individuals have left their homes in Central America, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela in an effort to travel to the United States. Others go to Mexico in search of safety and refuge.

The United States is pressuring Mexico to restrict migrant traffic to their shared northern border. Humanitarian visas to remain and work in Mexico have been made available by the Mexican government.

(With inputs from agencies)

