Mexico: Bus transporting mostly Venezuelan migrants crashes, 16 dead
Officials from the state of Puebla said that some 36 passengers were injured and taken to hospital after the bus crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning
Officials from Mexico's INM migration institute said in a statement that 16 people lost their lives in a road accident in central Mexico early on Tuesday (August 22). The officials confirmed that 15 Mexicans and one Venezuelan died.
The tragic accident happened on Mexico's Miahuatlan-Coixtlahuaca highway. The bus was carrying 52 passengers, including 10 from Venezuela. INM officials said that they had appointments to seek legal entry to the United States.
In a separate statement, officials from the state of Puebla said that some 36 passengers were injured and taken to hospital after the bus crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning.
According to the INM, nine of the injured were Venezuelan and of those, three remain hospitalised. Their condition is not known yet. The officials said that support would be given to return the body of the deceased to Venezuela.
In earlier reports, local media mentioned that those killed in the crash were mostly migrants from Venezuela.
The local Red Cross unit shared a video on X, previously known as Twitter, showed a mangled white bus lying on its side while rescue teams worked in the dark.
(With inputs from agencies)
