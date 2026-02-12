Google Preferred
  Mexican drug cartel drones or Pentagon-FAA dispute? REAL reason why El Paso airspace was closed

Mexican drug cartel drones or Pentagon-FAA dispute? REAL reason why El Paso airspace was closed

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 09:35 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 09:35 IST
US Air Force planes arrive carrying Texas Tactical Border Force guardsmen at the Million Air El Paso ELP airport on March 26, 2024 in El Paso, Texas. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Trump administration said that the airspace was closed after Mexican drug cartel drones breached US airspace and were disabled.

The sudden closure of airspace over El Paso, Texas, was forced due to a dispute between the Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over plans for a laser test to shoot down drones used by Mexican drug cartels, according to a report. This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted flight operations at El Paso airport for 10 days, citing security-related concerns, which were later lifted. The Trump administration said that the airspace was closed after Mexican drug cartel drones breached US airspace and were disabled.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide

