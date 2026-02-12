/Mexican drug cartel drones or Pentagon-FAA dispute? REAL reason why El Paso airspace was closed

The sudden closure of airspace over El Paso, Texas, was forced due to a dispute between the Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over plans for a laser test to shoot down drones used by Mexican drug cartels, according to a report. This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted flight operations at El Paso airport for 10 days, citing security-related concerns, which were later lifted. The Trump administration said that the airspace was closed after Mexican drug cartel drones breached US airspace and were disabled.