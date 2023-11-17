Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband last year found guilty of the crime

The man arrested for attacking husband of Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of US House of Representatives was found guilty on Thursday (November 16) in a federal court in San Francisco. David DePape, the attacker, assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer in October 2022. The attack had left him with a fractured skull. DePape was found guilty of the assault and of attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, who was not at home at that time.

"A federal jury has convicted David Depape of Attempted Kidnapping of a Federal Officer or Employee and Assault on the Immediate Family Member of a Federal Official," said US prosecutors in a statement.

"DePape faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison."

Before it arrived at the verdict, the jury deliberated on the case for less than a day. At the time of the attack, Nancy Pelosi was the speaker of the House. Her position made her second in line to the presidency. Pelosi has been a regular target of the far-right members of the society who believe in conspiracy theories.

DePape, who is Canadian national and a former nudist activist, planned to target Nancy Pelosi and smash her kneecaps if she did not admit 'lies' of the Democratic Party, the jury was told.

He arrived at her house wearing gloves and carrying duct tape and rope. Nancy Pelosi was not at home at the time and DePape encountered her husband to whom he continuously asked, "Where's Nancy?"

DePape has claimed to police officers that his conversation with Paul Pelosi was "pretty amicable". Paul managed to call the police and as they arrived at the scene DePape hit him with a hammer. The police rushed to help and took the weapon away.

Paul Pelosi lost consciousness and spent nearly a week receiving medical treatment in hospital. He also underwent a surgery.

During the court hearing, DePape told the jury that Paul Pelosi was "never" his target and that he was "sorry" for hurting him.

The LA Times has reported that Paul showed no outward emotion as he was declared guilty. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at the start of the court proceeding against him earlier.

DePape said during the legal proceedings that he did not want to stop after his planned attack on Nancy Pelosi and planned to attack California Governor Gavin Newsom, President Joe Biden's son Hunter, and actor Tom Hanks.