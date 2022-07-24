Male 'biological clock' crucial factor during childbirth, study finds

According to a new study, parental age plays a crucial factor during childbirth through IVF with a male partner over 40 and above likely to negatively affect birth rate.

The study found women who were between 35 and 40 and had a partner over 40 and above were less likely to conceive. The research looked at 19,000 IVF cycles. The study found that eggs from a younger female have the capacity to repair DNA damage from ageing male sperm. The research found when the woman is over 40 the egg quality lowers and it is less likely to repair damage found in the sperm.

Normally a women's age was seen as a crucial factor during childbirth however the researchers said parental age should not be ignored and the focus on a women's biological clock should not be the sole focus.

The UK study analysed the age of both men and women in over 18,000 IVF and ICSI cycles. The study found a drop in childbirth when the parental age was between 40 and 44 to 27 per cent compared to 32 per cent when the parents were under 35.

The research said childbirth fell to 25 per cent when a male partner was over 55 years old.

Men were earlier believed to be able to conceive into their old age but researchers emphasised that the effect of ageing egg and sperm needed to studied more closely.

