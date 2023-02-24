Message by King Charles III on 1 year of Ukraine war: 'Remarkable courage...'

As Ukraine marks one year of a fierce fight against Russia's invasion, King Charles III sent a message for the war-torn nation on Friday (February 24). Ukrainians, he said, have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation yet they "have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy". He recalled his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Buckingham Palace earlier this year when he could express his "personal support". The United Kingdom, he stressed, is doing "everything possible" to help Kyiv, along with its allies at this difficult time.

"I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united," an official statement read.

More than 8,000 people have died in the conflict-struck nation and over 13,000 have been injured, according to figures revealed by the United Nations ahead of the first year anniversary of the war. Millions of people have been displaced due to the violence.

With the conflict entering the second year, an emotional Zelensky on Friday held back his tears as he acknowledged efforts by the war heroes. "I want to say to all of you who are fighting for Ukraine...I am proud of you. We all, each and every one, are proud of you!" he was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. "...We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven't slept since," Zelensky further said.

World leaders have condemned the violence on the first year anniversary. US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the country earlier this week in a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In retaliation, Putin suspended the only major remaining nuclear treaty with the US.

(With inputs from agencies)

