/Kash Patel files defamation suit against The Atlantic magazine for alleging excessive drinking

FBI director Kash Patel sued The Atlantic magazine and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick for writing an article that levelled allegations of alcoholism against him. The Atlantic that has been sued for USD 250 million said it stood by its reporting and would vigorously defend against the “meritless lawsuit.”

“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit,” said the spokesperson.

The defamation suit was filed Monday morning by Kash Patel in US District Court in the District of Columbia.

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The defamation suit says that Fitzpatrick's article wrongly asserts that Patel “is a habitual drunk, unable to perform the duties of his office, is a threat to public safety, is vulnerable to foreign coercion, has violated DOJ ethics rules, is unreachable in emergencies, has required the deployment of ‘breaching equipment’ to extract him from locked rooms, allows alcohol to influence his public statements about criminal investigations, and behaves erratically in a manner that compromises national security.”

The article published in The Atlantic's website on Thursday read, Patel is worried about losing his job and “he has good reasons to think so — including some having to do with what witnesses described to me as bouts of excessive drinking.”

Patel, in the lawsuit has denied the allegations and hit out at the magazine for relying on anonymous sources for its article.