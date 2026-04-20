Amid reports of Iran saying that 'no decision' has been taken to join new talks, Donald Trump on Monday again threatened Iran with military consequences, saying “lots of bombs [will] start going off” if no deal is reached before ceasefire ends Tuesday evening. The latest warning was made by Trump in a phone call with a PBS News reporter.

When asked by the reporter what will happen if the ceasefire ends without any conclusion, Trump said "Then lots of bombs start going off."

One being asked whether Iran will be participating in the talks to end the war in Pakistan, Trump replied by saying "I don't know. I mean, they're supposed to be there. We agreed to be there, although they say we didn't. But no, it was set up. And we'll see whether or not it's there. If they're not there, that's fine too."

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Trump again reiterated in the interview that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple."