Kamala Harris appoints Indian-origin Sabrina Singh as her Press Secretary

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris has appointed Sabrina Singh, another successful Indian-American as her Press Secretary for the Vice-Presidential campaign.

The 32-year-old Singh has earlier worked with New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker — both Democrats — as their spokeswoman. She has also served as the spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee.

"I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November!," Singh posted on Twitter.

The Los Angeles resident has strong roots of standing in support of immigrants in the US. She hails from the family of Sardar J J Singh, who stood against the discriminatory policies against minority communities in the 1940s.

The 55-year-old Vice Presidential nominee, who has already been in the news recently for her Indian roots, has also appointed the Sri Lankan-American Rohini Kosoglu as a senior advisor. Kosoglu has earlier worked with Harris as her senior advisor in her Senate office and also in her presidential campaign, which Harris dropped after lack of public support.