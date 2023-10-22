Jeremy Hunt may step down before election: Report

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may stand down as Member of the Parliament (MP) before the next elections, reported The Guardian citing senior members of the Conservative Party. Hunt has been selected for the new constituency of Godalming and Ash following his Surrey seat was dissolved and split in accordance with boundary changes.

According to his spokesperson on Friday, Hunt maintains that he would stand. However, byelection defeats are mounting for Conservative Party. Labour Party's poll leads are solidifying. The Observer has said citing senior local and national sources that it is expected that Hunt would step down much nearer to the polls.

Guardian quoted an unnamed former minister who said that with the possibility of Labour Party forming a government, prospects for Hunt were not attractive.

“Barring a miracle [of the Tories winning and forming another government], I can’t see Jeremy wanting to be in opposition under a new leader. And if he loses he will be the biggest scalp on election night. That is not a departure anyone would want. People in Surrey are saying he will not stand.” the former minister said.

In case Hunt stands down, it would throw up a question about whether he can remain chancellor as elections approach.

Before entering politics, Hunt was a successful businessman. He would expect an elevation to the House of Lords if he leaves the Commons. This would allow him to retain a political role along with his commercial interests.

“Of course Jeremy cannot say so now, but I think he won’t stand. It is not uncommon to pull out having said you will stand, citing changes of circumstances. Short of turning things round and winning, and him remaining chancellor, which is not exactly likely, there is nothing in it for him.” said another former minister from the Conservative Party as quoted by The Guardian.

