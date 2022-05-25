Japanese man spends over $15,000 to become a dog. Watch how it turns out

At a time when people spend millions of dollars to make themselves look like celebrities, a man from Japan decided to spend his fortune on something whom people adore—dogs. According to reports, the man finally had his wish come true to be a four-legged canine after he got himself a custom-made dog collie costume, which cost around 2 million Yen (US $15,738 approx.) and took 40 days to make. The photos were posted on Twitter by a user who goes by @toco_eevee. A professional agency called Zeppet helped design the costume. The pictures have now gone viral.

According to local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, Zeppet provides a large number of sculptures for movies, commercials, amusement facilities and also produces costumes that have been seen on TV and costumes of famous mascot characters in Japan.

Speaking to news.mynavi Toko, when asked about why he chose a collie, he said, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog.”

When he was asked whether he was able to move his limbs freely, Toko responded, “There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog.”

In a video posted on YouTube, Toko shares his transformation video and gives insight into his thought process.

"Have you ever wanted to be an animal? I have! I made my dream come true like this," his YouTube video caption reads.

(With inputs from agencies)