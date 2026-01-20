/Israeli crews tear down UN Palestinian refugee agency in Jerusalem, UNRWA calls it 'violation' of international law

Israeli crews began demolishing the Jerusalem headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Tuesday, escalating Israel's campaign against the organisation responsible for providing humanitarian services to millions of people across the region.

Israel has repeatedly accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of links with Hamas, allegations the agency has denied. Last year, Israel barred UNRWA from operating within its territory, but the demolition represents one of the most forceful actions taken against the agency so far.

Israeli forces seized equipment and removed security personnel

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Roland Friedrich, UNRWA director in the West Bank, said the organisation was informed that demolition crews and police reached their east Jerusalem headquarters early in the morning. Although staff have not worked from the site for nearly a year due to security threats and incitement, Israeli forces seized equipment and removed the private security personnel assigned to protect the premises.

“What we saw today is the culmination of two years of incitement and, measures against UNRWA in east Jerusalem,” Friedrich said, news agency Associated Press reported. He also called it a violation of international law guaranteeing such facilities' protection.

The UN agency stated that the demolitions could endanger operations at its vocational centre in Qalandia and health facility in Shua’fat, where it has been continuously providing education and health services.

Additionally, an Israeli flag was also witnessed hoisted above the facility in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, where some politicians from Israel had arrived on the scene to celebrate the fate of the organisation. In response to it, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called it “a historic day.”

UNRWA is tasked with delivering assistance and essential services to nearly 2.5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, along with another 3 million refugees in Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. For decades, the agency has operated facilities in refugee camps, run schools and provided health services. However, its work was restricted last year after Israel’s Knesset passed a law cutting ties with the agency and prohibiting it from operating in areas Israel considers its territory, including east Jerusalem.