/Israel rules out withdrawal from Lebanon, Syria and Gaza; Iran says proposed deal includes all fronts

As Iran and the United States near a peace deal, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Israel will continue maintaining a military presence in territories it currently controls in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, indicating that any future regional agreement may not lead to troop withdrawals from those areas.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Katz said Israel's security policy would remain unchanged and that the military would continue operating in what it considers security zones across multiple fronts.

"Israel will not withdraw from the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza," Katz said. “Our security doctrine is sharp and clear: we act against both near and distant threats and strive for decisive outcomes, not compromises or concessions.”

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His remarks came as reports in Iranian media suggested that Tehran and Washington were moving closer to a broader understanding aimed at reducing tensions across the region, including in Lebanon.

Katz said Israel had drawn lessons from the October 7 attacks and would continue to hold positions it considers vital for national security. He stated that Israeli forces would keep defending the country's borders from locations including Mount Hermon, parts of southern Lebanon, the occupied West Bank and large areas of Gaza.

According to Katz, Israel's approach is centred on removing security threats rather than relying on diplomatic concessions. His comments indicate that future regional negotiations could face obstacles if they require Israeli forces to leave territories currently under military control.

The Israeli defence minister also addressed ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, saying Israel supports efforts to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons but would preserve its freedom to act independently if required.

"The United States is leading efforts toward an agreement based on American interests, including the shared interest with Israel of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons," Katz said.

He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's defence leadership had directed the military to prepare for different scenarios involving Iran.

"Israel must retain the ability to act independently to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," he said.

Katz further said Israel expects any future arrangement with Tehran to cover not only uranium enrichment but also Iran's missile programme and its support for regional armed groups.

Iran says Lebanon part of proposed deal

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said a proposed memorandum of understanding would mark the end of hostilities across several fronts, including Lebanon.

"The MoU will announce the end of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. We will never leave Lebanon alone," Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister also said no final decision had been reached regarding Tehran's nuclear programme or the lifting of sanctions.

"The issue of enrichment and stocks of enriched materials will be determined in the final agreement," Araghchi told Iranian media.