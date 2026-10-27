/Israel election: Polling begins as 7.3 million voters head to ballot box

Polling has opened in Israel as Israelis flocked to polling booth for voting in a pivotal election on Tuesday (Oct 27). 7,331,981 eligible voters headed to the ballot box, with voting scheduled to end at 10 pm (local time). Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and a candidate for the Knesset, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister and leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, cast their votes. Golan voted in Rosh Ha’ayin alongside his wife and grandson, declaring, “Today, we are saving Israel" and Ben-Gvir voted in Kiryat Arba alongside his wife. Party leaders urged supporters to turn out in large numbers in an election to determine the country's next government.



Speaking to ANI in Jerusalem, a voter stressed the importance of participation in the electoral process, irrespective of political preferences, and expressed hope that the election would help improve the situation in Israel. "I think it's very important that everyone should get out of their house and cast their vote. Even if it's for one party or the other party, everybody should come here and vote. I think that's the first thing that I'm putting my mind to today, and I just hope that the people who are going to vote will bring this country to a better place. I'm sure that the next prime minister, whether it stays Benjamin Netanyahu or if it's someone else, will, of course, do everything to change it and make the situation better," the voter told ANI.

Another voter, Uziel Khazan, described the election as the most important one he had ever participated in and called for a change in Israel's political direction. "Yes, today I voted, and I think this is the most important voting that I have ever done. The message is that Israel needs a change. It needs a change. It is a fatal period for this nation. A quarter-million Israelis left Israel—the best, the elite of Israel, high-tech and the professionals—and they want to come back here if they see that there is a change. Because during these 20 years, we lost the democracy, we lost the law, we lost the respect for each other, and the unity," Khazan told ANI.



Gideon, a PhD student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, also described voting as a celebration of democracy and said he hoped the election would bring change after the previous four years. Addressing young people in Israel, Gideon urged them to participate in the electoral process and use their voting rights to bring about change. "Yes, I would like to send a message for everyone that go and use your right to vote, and make the change for the democracy," he said.