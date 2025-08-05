/Israel Defence Minister calls for IDF to 'implement' Netanyahu's plan to achieve war goals in Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said his army will "professionally implement" the decision of the minister to achieve the objectives of war in Gaza. During a visit to a post of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) in the GAZA buffer zone on Tuesday (August 5), Katz said he has “formulated his position regarding the security and political steps Israel must take to ensure the achievement of the war’s objectives," Times of Israel reported. The defence minister said he will present his plan to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet later in the day.



“The defeat of Hamas in Gaza, while creating the conditions for the return of the hostages, is the main objective of the war in Gaza, and we must take all necessary actions to achieve it,” Katz said in a statement released by his office.

The minister, while visiting the Ridge 70 post, also said, “At the same time, we must ensure the safety and security of Israeli communities by maintaining a permanent IDF presence in a peripheral security zone at strategic points in Gaza, from which attacks on communities and the smuggling of weapons into Gaza can be prevented."

This came after Netanyahu's office announced on Monday (August 4) that Israel is going to "fully occupy" the Gaza Strip. The move has reportedly been opposed by many ministers of Netanyahu, including the IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir.



A senior official close to the prime minister was quoted by Ynet as saying: “The die is cast, we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip.” They added, “There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the IDF chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

'There will be no Palestine'

Meanwhile, the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for a two-state solution in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, saying that its failure will lead to the non-existence of Palestine. Wong's statement came amid Australia's push for Israel to sign a ceasefire and urgently speed up the flow of aid in the Gaza Strip.