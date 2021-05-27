Iran’s uranium enrichment now at levels of ‘countries making bombs’: IAEA chief

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Rafael Grossi said in an interview published Wednesday that the situation in Iran was “very concerning.”

He expressed alarm over Iran’s nuclear programme, spelling out his concern related to its uranium enrichment.

He said Iran is enriching uranium to levels that only countries seeking to make atomic weapons reach, and that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme can no longer be returned to where it stood when a landmark 2015 deal was struck with world powers.

“A country enriching at 60 per cent is a very serious thing — only countries making bombs are reaching this level,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday and cited by the Reuters News Agency.

“Sixty per cent is almost weapons-grade, commercial enrichment is 2, 3 [per cent],” he said. “This is a degree that requires a vigilant eye.”

“You cannot put the genie back into the bottle — once you know how to do stuff, you know, and the only way to check this is through verification,” he said, referring to checks by UN monitors.

(With inputs from agencies)