/Iranian airlines cancel international flights as US aviation sanctions take effect

Iranian carriers were compelled to cancel a number of international flights on Wednesday (Sep 23) following Washington's decision to intensify sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector, part of a broader push to weaken the country's economy. A Tehran-based travel agent told news agency AFP that flights bound for Baghdad, Muscat, Qatar, Georgia, and Azerbaijan had been halted, though several other routes including those to China continued to operate.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled the fresh measures on Monday, following through on an earlier pledge to unleash an "economic D-Day" on Iran, aimed at pressuring Tehran after nearly seven months of conflict. Iran's aviation industry has long been under sanctions, and it remains uncertain how significant the new restrictions' impact will be, or whether other nations will enforce them.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite the sanctions taking hold Wednesday (Sep 23), flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed a Mahan Air flight operated by one of Iran's largest airlines successfully landing in Guangzhou, China. Beijing had stated Tuesday that it considers the US sanctions unlawful and opposes them. A separate flight to Shanghai was also listed for departure, per Tehran's international airport.

Some flights to Istanbul remained on schedule, although others were called off, according to the Tehran travel agent, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The situation is unstable, and we are no longer selling tickets for the time being for fear of cancellations," the agent said.

A Mahan Air flight from Kabul was also due to arrive in Tehran around midday, while smaller carriers like Varesh continued offering connections to Turkey and Armenia, according to the airport's website. Flights to Najaf, Iraq, and Dubai, UAE, remained scheduled as well.

Bessent had vowed Monday to dismantle Iranian airlines entirely, warning other nations against cooperating with them: fueling, servicing, or selling tickets for Iranian flights could result in exclusion from the dollar-based financial system.

These new restrictions are expected to further hinder Iranians' ability to travel internationally or return home. Iranian state media echoed the disruptions, with the Tasnim news agency reporting Tuesday that airports in Baghdad and Muscat would no longer accept Iranian flights, though routes like Istanbul would continue unaffected for now. Tasnim added that aviation officials were exploring rerouting Baghdad-bound flights to Najaf, a key pilgrimage destination for Iranians.