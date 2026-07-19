/Iran claims US strike on nuclear power plant under construction, calls it violation of international law

Iran on Sunday (July 19) claimed that the US military struck the site of the nuclear power plant under construction in Darkhovin, in the country's southwest. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization condemned the attack and called it a violation of international law.

US forces "in an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law, attacked the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant... with a number of projectiles on Sunday," said the organisation in a statement carried by state TV.

Construction of the nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, in southwestern Iran’s Khuzestan province began in 2022.

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International Atomic Energy Agency reiterates call for military restraint

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reacted to the attack on the nuke plant saying that there was no nuclear material when the members of the organisation last visited the site.

“The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA.”

"While the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, DG @rafaelmgrossi

reiterates call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites," IAEA said further.

'Oil tankers ignored warnings'

Meanwhile, the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that four oil tankers ignored warnings, turned off their navigation systems, and tried to cause "disruption" in the strait and pass through it through an unsafe route with U.S. support. This led to two of the vessels meeting with an accident after which they were stopped and the other two dissuaded from continuing their route.

The IRGC once again claimed that the strait is completely under their control, and the only secure route for transiting the waterway is the one designated by Iran.

A day before, on Saturday, IRGC claimed two unidentified oil tankers exploded after hitting mines while trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz.