/Iran claims US aircraft searching for missing F-15E pilot destroyed in Isfahan after Trump confirms airman ‘SAFE and SOUND’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday (Apr 5) claimed that a US aircraft, which had been searching for the missing American F-15E fighter jet crew member, had been destroyed, as reported by Iranian media. This comes minutes after US President Donald Trump announced that the US pilot was “SAFE and SOUND” following a search and rescue operation after his jet was downed inside Iran.

“An American enemy aircraft that was searching for the pilot of a downed fighter jet was destroyed by the fighters of Islam in the southern region of Isfahan,” the Tasnim news agency quoted the Guards as saying.

Iran’s police command said that the downed US aircraft in Isfahan was a C-130 used to refuel “invaders”.

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In a post on X, the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai said that a US enemy aircraft searching for the downed fighter pilot was destroyed in southern Isfahan. It also shared an image showing smoke, suggesting a crash site.

The claim comes after Trump confirmed that the second airman downed in Iran had been safely recovered after “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History.”

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies,” Trump said on Truth Social. “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.”

Trump added, “This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation.”

The developments come after Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to “MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT”.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump said.

Iran’s central military command rejected Trump’s threats, calling them “helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action”. General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi warned that “the gates of hell will open for you.”