/India sent 80 drones to strike Nur Khan Air Base during Operation Sindoor, says Pakistan Foreign Minister

The Pakistan government has once again validated the destruction caused to its military infrastructure during Operation Sindoor carried out by India in May this year in retaliation of the Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists in April. Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, during the year-end press briefing on Saturday, confirmed that India had targeted its Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi's Chakala,

He also spoke about the damage caused to its military installation and injuries caused to personnel during the strike.

He stated that India had sent several drones to attack the air base of which all were struck down except for one that hit the base and caused damage.

"They (India) send drones towards Pakistan. In 36 hours, at least 80 drones were sent... We were able to intercept 79 drones out of 80, and only one drone damaged a military installation and personnel were also injured in the attack," said Foreign Minister Dar.

What India claimed

The Indian Defence Forces had disclosed after Operation Sindoor that the Nur Khan Airbase, located in Rawalpindi, was one of the key military installations targeted during their retaliatory strikes against Pakistan. These strikes were launched in response to a series of drone and missile attacks carried out by Pakistan on several Indian bordering states, after India hit terror infrastructure inside Pakistan.