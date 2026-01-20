/India recalls families of diplomats from Bangladesh; designates "non-family" posting amid rising security concerns

The Minister of External Affairs (MEA) decided to designate Bangladesh as a "non-family" posting for Indian diplomates citing security concerns. New Delhi will also withdraw all the family members and dependents of its officials from the High Commission of India and other missions located in neighboring country.

All five diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, including the high commission in Dhaka and four other missions in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet, will continue to operate at full strength, PTI reported, citing sources.

The action has been under consideration for some time amid growing concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats and their kin, particularly because of the rising threat of extremist and radical elements, as per the report.

Designation of "non-family" posting for Indian diplomats is one of the highest security measures taken by the MEA to ensure the safety of its officials. Several countries, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Sudan, fall under the category.



The relations between India and Bangladesh deteriorated after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, after mass student-led demonstrations evolved into a violent uprising, ending her 15-year rule.

Under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who replaced Sheikh Hasina at the helm of Bangladesh’s caretaker government, radical elements gained greater space amid a deteriorating security environment. The period saw a rise in attacks against Hindu minorities, alongside mounting anti-India rhetoric and incidents targeting Indian diplomatic missions.

The diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh reached a critical flashpoint in late 2025 and early 2026, characterised by a series of aggressive mob actions targeting Indian consular facilities. Tensions spiked following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent radical student leader, whose supporters accused New Delhi of harbouring his assailants.