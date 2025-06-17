/India establishes 24x7 control room for stranded Indians in Iran amid Israel's offensive - Helpline numbers and details here

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, India has established a 24x7 control room on Tuesday (June 17). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a list of helpline numbers and email IDs of the control room as well as also shared emergency helpline numbers for Indians in Iran. India's MEA on June 16 said that some Indian students in Iran were being relocated to "safer places" within the country, stressing that "other feasible options" were also being examined.

Israel struck Iran's nuclear sites in massive airstrikes under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13. In retaliation, Iran launched ‘Operation True Promise 3’ striking Israeli cities and fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.



Contact details of MEA's control room:

1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988 (Whatsapp)

situationroom@mea.gov.in



24x7 emergency helpline for Indians in Iran:

For call only :

1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp:

2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.

3. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

4. ⁠Zahedan: +98 9396356649

cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Indians in Iran

Meanwhile, Iran responded to India's request for the safe evacuation of Indian students stuck in Iranian cities. Tehran said that though the airspace is closed over Iran, all land borders are open for the safe evacuation of Indian nationals.

"Given the current condition and the closure of the country's airports, as well as the request of many political missions to transfer their diplomats and nationals abroad, we inform you that all land borders are open for crossing," it said.

Tehran asked India to give the names, passport numbers, and vehicle specifications of the people crossing the borders to its General Protocol Department. It also asked for the time of travel and the desired border, through which the person will exit the country, to make necessary arrangements for the safe travel of diplomats and other citizens.

Iran’s civil aviation authority had earlier declared that country’s airspace closed “until further notice,” state media reported Saturday, as Israel and Iran continued to trade fire for a second day.

