Inclusiveness is the strength of the Indian community, says PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Denmark

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen said that "world leaders never tire of narrating about the peaceful and hardworking nature of the Indians".

"Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the strength of the Indian community," the PM said in the presence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

The Indian prime minister asserted that India was earlier one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption, however, due to the "Digital India" plan the "situation has changed".

In a bid to boost tourism, the Indian prime minister exhorted the diaspora to "inspire at least five friends to visit India". "People will say 'Chalo India'. This is the work you all 'Rashtradoot' have to do," he said."India consumes more mobile data than combined data consumed by several big nations," India's prime minister said while being applauded by the Indian diaspora.

"I want to tell our Danish friends to come to India to jointly find answers to the problems of the planet," PM Modi said.

"When poor in India are given several facilities like housing, sanitation, clean drinking water, free health care and financial inclusion, it gives a new trust to several countries of the world," the Indian prime minister said.

PM Modi also emphasised on "LIFE" - Lifestyle for the environment while urging people to give up the consumption-oriented approach.

"Our consumption should be determined by our needs, not the size of our pocket," he said.

The Indian prime minister while lauding the effort of the vaccination programme in India, asked: "Had India not worked on Made in India and effective vaccines, not had a large scale production, what would've been the situation in several countries?"

(With inputs from Agencies)

