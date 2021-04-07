In pics: Why this Mexican election candidate kickstarted his campaign from a coffin

A congressional candidate in Mexico has launched the world’s most uncanny election campaign…. in a coffin.

Carlos Mayorga, a lower house candidate from the party called “Encuentro Solidario” on Tuesday began his campaign from a coffin to highlight the deaths caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The candidate also paid homage to the victims of cartel-related violence, which remains a major problem in Mexico. Mayorga was cited by AFP as saying that with this stunt he wanted to send a message to politicians who had allowed the bloodshed to continue “because of their indifference”.

On Tuesday, Mayorga arrived at a campaign rally in a golden casket on a bridge which connects the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez with El Paso in Texas, US. The coffin was surrounded by his aides donning personal protection kits given the ongoing pandemic.

Mexico has recorded 200,000 deaths so far - one of the highest death tolls in the world. “[Politicians] have remained silent about the high levels of organized crime. They have remained silent about the chaotic Covid situation," Mayorga was quoted by AFP as saying.

After the military’s war on drugs began in 2006, over 300,000 people have been murdered in Mexico as per government data.

The country is set to host midterm elections in June, which has led to more murders in the country. So far, 16 candidates in the country have been killed, highlighting the dire situation in terms of cartel-related violence.

(Images and inputs from AFP)