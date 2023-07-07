In his latest 'Bidenomics' speech, Biden touts achievements

US President Joe Biden took the stage on Thursday (July 6) in South Carolina and sought to highlight a 60 million dollars Solar investment in the latest underlining of his economic policies, dubbed 'Bidenomics'. The president, who is contesting 2024 elections to get reelected to the Oval Office, is trying to turn the tables on Republicans by blunting their traditional talking points on the economy, boasting that he is a pro-growth president.

"Investment is working, and factories are being built, and jobs are being created... in rural America, the heartland, all across America, in communities that have been left out and hollowed out," he said.

Biden seeks to win over voters from the working and middle class in those "hollowed-out" communities, but he has a lot of work to do. Polls do not show the message has got through.

Majority of surveyed Americans have told pollsters that they trust former President Donald Trump more than they do Biden.

Biden has attempted to underline that he deserves that trust more. During his speech in South Carolina, Biden presented statistics to drive home his point.

Unemployment has remained consistently under four percent for the longest period in half a century, painful inflation rates from the aftermath of the Covid pandemic are slowly but steadily receding, and job creation is booming.

Biden was speaking at a plant where solar firm Enphase Energy is collaborating with manufacturer Flex Ltd. He told workers at the plant that the changing situation was not an accident but a result of historic government investment and incentive packages with were passed by his government.

For example, Enphase Energy and Flex Ltd are using tax incentives from Biden's mammoth Inflation Reduction Act to juice some $60 million in investments, including 600 new jobs in South Carolina.

"Since I took office, we have attracted a half a trillion dollars -- $497 billion -- in private investment in American manufacturing, both here and around the world. It's historic, and it's Bidenomics in action," Biden said. Ribbing the Republicans Biden sought to mock Republicans who tried to stop spending bills.

"All those members of Congress who voted against it suddenly realize how great it is, and they're bragging about it. As my mother would say, 'God love them.'" said Biden.

Biden was speaking in Republican stronghold. South Carolina hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential nomination since 1976. Just a week ago, former US president Donald Trump held a large election campaign rally. The response is being perceived as Trump's grievance-laden message remains powerful.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who is also seeking the Republican presidential nomination, scoffed on Twitter that "propaganda tours won't hide the damage Bidenomics has done to our economy. This President has delivered nothing but failure."

It was notable that no Republican officials attended Biden's factory visit or even met the president. As Biden's motorcade approached the factory, it had to pass about a dozen Trump supporters including a woman displaying a "Women for Trump" flag who yelled and made an obscene gesture at the passing vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies)

