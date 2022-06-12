Idaho police arrests 31 members of white supremacist group planning to stage riot near pride event

Planning to stage a riot near an LGBTQ pride event in northwest Idaho, over two dozen members of a white supremacist group have been arrested.

31 members of the Patriot Front face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot according to the police chief in Coeur D'Alene, Lee White.

A bystander dialed 911 after spotting a little army getting into a U-haul truck and they were wearing white masks and carrying shields.

When the police pulled the truck over about 10 minutes later they found all men inside were wearing similar khaki pants, blue shirts, white masks, and baseball caps.

According to White, at least one smoke grenade, shields, and shin guards along with documents that included an "operations plan" were recovered from the truck.

All of the men arrested were from orthodox states governed by the Republican Party which have passed a flurry of bills this year directed at transgender youth.

With transgender rights emerging as a major front in America's culture wars, the rush of Republican-sponsored legislation comes in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, Patriot Front formed in the aftermath of the 2017 white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when it broke off from Vanguard America, another extremist organisation.

