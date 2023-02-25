'I am planning to meet Xi Jinping,' says President Zelensky after Beijing's peace plan proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that he is planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss his proposals on ending the ongoing war with Russia after Beijing called for urgent peace in Ukraine. Although Zelensky didn't mention when or where he was planning to meet Xi, he expressed hope that Beijing will support "just peace" in Kyiv, AFP reported.

He told reporters, "I am planning to meet Xi Jinping. This will be important for world security."



"I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia," Zelensky said, as quoted by BBC.

As the war marked its first anniversary, Zelensky said that he is doing his best to prevent Chinese arms supplies to Russia to prevent any risk of "World War III".

China called for urgent peace talks as it released a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Beijing has sought to maintain its position as a "neutral party" in the conflict while maintaining close ties with its strategic ally Russia.

China's 12-point document with proposal to end the war does not specifically mention that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine, and also condemns the "unilateral sanctions" on Moscow and its allies in what is seen as a veiled criticism of the West.

The Chinese authorities have so far not publicly responded to Zelensky's call for a meet with Xi.

This comes on the same day as a historic vote in the UN demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukraine immediately.

Countries including the US, Australia and Canada imposed new sanctions on Moscow. The US Departments of the Treasury and State will implement "sweeping sanctions" against key revenue-generating sectors like defence and banks, besides blocking access to semiconductors. On the other hand, Australia imposed sanctions against 90 individuals and 40 entities. Canada also imposed new sanctions against 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian deputy prime ministers and officials, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

(With inputs from agencies)