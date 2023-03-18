Hunter Biden's laptop scandal: US president's son sues repairman for leaking data to 'political enemies'

A Delaware computer repair shop owner is being sued by Hunter Biden, the US president's son, over the handling of his personal laptop. The hard disc of the laptop, according to Biden and his counsel, was unlawfully duplicated and distributed by John Paul Mac Isaac, reported the BBC.

During the 2020 presidential race, Republicans utilised such private information to discredit Joe Biden.

Isaac contends that when the laptop was abandoned, it became his property.

In a lawsuit he filed last year, Isaac claimed Hunter Biden, the Biden 2020 campaign, a Democratic lawmaker, and two US media publications had defamed him by saying he had obtained the material unlawfully.

In his lawsuit, Hunter Biden contends that Isaac supplied his information to "political enemies" because he opposed his father's campaign. The counterclaim was submitted on Friday in a Delaware district court.

ALSO READ | Facebook parent Meta launches its subscription service in USA, check out the cost

According to the affidavit, Isaac forwarded copies of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney, and his father in New Mexico.

Steve Bannon, Giuliani, and other Trump loyalists would subsequently have access to some of the information.

"Mac Isaac intended and knew, or clearly should have known, that people to whom he provided the data that he believed to belong to Mr Biden would use it against then-candidate Joseph Biden and to assist then-President Trump," the filing states.

It further stated that disseminating private information in this manner "is offensive and objectionable to Mr Biden, and would be highly offensive and objectionable to any reasonable person".