Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to federal firearms charges

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to charges of illegally buying a gun five years ago while using drugs, his lawyers informed on Tuesday (September 19).

In a letter, Hunter's lawyer Abbe David Lowell, requested the judge to hold the first court appearance by video conference instead of requiring his client to attend in person.

"Mr Biden understands both the charges against him and his rights...and we believe the Court can be assured of that fact by conducting this initial appearance by video," read the letter.

"Mr Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference," it added.

Last week, Hunter was charged with two counts related to filing a form wherein he falsely claimed that he was not using drugs illegally at the time of purchase of the gun by a federal court in Delaware.

The third count alleges that based on the false statements, he possessed a firearm while using narcotics, during an 11-day period in October of that year.

Plea deal falls through

The president's 53-year-old son has been criminally charged after efforts to reach a plea deal failed at the eleventh hour. US District Judge Maryellen Noreika presiding over the case said she could not "rubber stamp the agreement", after raising certain concerns regarding the terms of the deal.

With the trial set to proceed, Hunter could face 25 years in prison if he is convicted on all three felony charges. However, such offences are seldom punished by jail time and given Hunter's political pull, owing to his father, it looks highly unlikely he will land up in prison.

Biden Sr. to take the stand?

Last month, Hunter's lawyers warned the Department of Justice (DoJ) that the defence would put the president in the witness box after news leaked that federal agents had enough evidence to charge him with illegally buying a firearm while still using crack cocaine.

“President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defence in any criminal trial,” read a 32-page letter written by Hunter’s lawyer, Chris Clark to prosecutors.

“This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis,” Clark added.

The indictment against Hunter came a couple of days after Republicans in Congress opened an impeachment probe against Joe Biden, alleging that the president benefitted financially from Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

(With inputs from agencies)