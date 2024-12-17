Damascus

The Islamist group that drove out Bashar al-Assad from Syria and toppled his decades-old regime said, on Monday (Dec 16), that the rebel groups in the country would be disbanded and the fighters would be listed under the defence ministry. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani also called on the Western nations to lift sanctions on the country so that refugees can return.

The HTS led the 11-day rebel offensive against the Assad regime, leading to his ouster and the fall of the capital Damascus.

Mohammed al-Jolani, on Monday, took to Telegram and said all rebel factions who participated in the offensive would be disbanded and “the fighters would be trained to join the ranks of the defence ministry". "All will be subject to the law," said the HTS leader, who now uses his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Special emphasis on unity

The HTS leader also called for unity in Syria, a country made up of several minority groups and ethnicities. While addressing the members of the Druze community, a sect of Shi’ite Islam making up about 3 per cent of Syria's pre-war population, he said, "Syria must remain united. There must be a social contract between the state and all religions to guarantee social justice."

It must be noted that while several Western leaders have welcomed the fall of the Assad regime, they are looking askance upon the new administration and are waiting to see how it will treat its minorities.

‘Sanctions must be lifted’

The HTS leader even held a meeting with a delegation from the UK and underscored “the importance of restoring relations" with London. He said that ending "all sanctions imposed on Syria” was important so that “refugees can return to their country".

Nations like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden and Norway have already suspended the processing of asylum applications from Syrians. The West had placed a host of sanctions on the Assad regime, aimed at crippling the war-torn country’s economy. The sanctions include bans on weapons sales to Syria and oil imports from the country.

