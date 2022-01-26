Hospital denies heart transplant to patient who refused to receive Covid vaccine

A hospital in Boston, USA has refused to perform a heart transplant on a patient who doesn't want to take Covid vaccine. The patient, 31-year-old DJ Ferguson was on priority list for heart transplant. But he has now been excluded, as per a report by CBS Boston.

His father has been quoted as saying that Covid vaccination is against his son's basic principles. He said that his son does not believe in Covid vaccination.

His heart transplant surgery was to take place in Brigham and Women’s hospital in Boston. But now, the hospital is refusing to carry out the procedure.

“Like many other transplant programs in the United States – the Covid-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and also the patient’s survival after transplantation,” explained the hospital as quoted by The Guardian.

Medical experts in the area are supporting the stance taken by hospital. They are saying that organ transplant is followed by weakening of immune system in the immediate aftermath and if a patient is vaccinated against Covid, he or she stands better chance to be protected from Covid infection which can create major trouble for the patient in their weakened state.

Ferguson's family is not sure about future course of action. They said they thinking about several options but are running out of time.