Hong Kong model killed, body parts dismembered & stored in fridge by ex-husband over money dispute

A model-cum-influencer from Hong Kong was killed and her body parts were dismembered by her husband over an alleged financial dispute.

Abby Choi, 28, who last week appeared on the digital cover of the fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco, was reported missing on Wednesday.

On Friday afternoon, the authorities found pieces of her body along with a meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing at a butchery unit in the Tai Po district.

While her two legs were found in a fridge, the police are still searching for head, torso and hands.

The model’s ex-father-in-law and ex-husband, along with two others, were arrested on Friday while trying to flee at a pier in Tung Chung, on one of the city’s outlying islands.

On Saturday, around 100 officers conducted a search operation at the Tseung Kwan O cemetery. A drone was used for an aerial search and police tracking dogs were dispatched to detect traces of Choi, South China Morning Post reported.

Police superintendent Alan Chung said at a press conference that they intended to abscond via water transport at the time of the arrest.

The ex-husband, along with his brother and his parents, is being held for questioning while police continue the search for Choi’s remaining body parts, Chung said.

At the time of their arrest, the ex-husband had HK$500,000 (US$63,695) in cash and several luxury watches worth about HK$4 million.

According to media reports, he later complained of feeling unwell at Hung Hom Police Station and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

Choi is a well-known model in Hong Kong with considerable international exposure. She was photographed at the Elie Saab Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris, France, as recently as last month.

She is also a social media influencer with nearly 100,000 followers on her Instagram account. In her bio she writes that she’s “embracing every moment in life.”

Choi leaves behind a son and a daughter from her ex-husband. Police said that they will be placed in the care of her mother.

