Hong Court denied bail to first man charged under Beijing's security law; matter adjourned till October

After implementation of the new security rule in Hong Kong, a 23-year-old man was arrested for inciting separatism and terrorism. He has now been declined a bail.

Tong Ying-kit, 23, was arrested in Hong Kong less than a day after Beijing imposed the new national security law. Ting was arrested after a video surfaced online that showed him knocking over several officers at a demonstration last Wednesday.

Tong appeared in court on a wheelchair due to the injuries he had. The city government has stated that the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" promotes separatism.

The law was being criticised as it is believed to be a tool to crush the democratic voices, whereas the officials of Beijing describe it as a tool to control the "troublemakers".

The bail has been rejected by the Chief Magistrate So Wai-tak referring to Article 42 of the new law, which states that bail will not be granted if the judge has sufficient grounds to believe the defendant will continue to endanger national security.

The case has now been adjourned till October 6, and Tong will be stay in custody of the police till then.