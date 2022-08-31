HMS Prince of Wales: Britain's warship halted as propeller shaft wasn't greased properly, says report

HMS Prince of Wales, Britain's biggest warship, recently suffered a mechanical issue shortly after leaving southern England. The Royal Navy described the trip as a "landmark mission" off the coast of North America and in the Caribbean.

However, it is learned that the warship, which cost £3 billion, was "ground to a halt off the Isle of Wight because the propeller shaft wasn't greased properly".

Citing sources, Daily Mail reported that the incident could "embarrass" Britain on the world stage. This could even mean that the "landmark mission" to the United States is forced to be cancelled.

The report mentioned that the naval sources, who have been inspecting the warship, hinted that the propeller shaft may have been damaged due to a lack of lubrication.

The sources hinted that any overheating due to friction could have damaged the metal shaft of the 65,000-tonne NATO flagship.

The aircraft carrier left Portsmouth on Saturday for a three-month exercise working closely with the United States on stealth jet and drone operations.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said in a statement, "HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue."

According to the UK Defence Journal website, the ship was anchored off the Isle of Wight. Divers and other experts had been sent down to determine what was wrong.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse gave updates on the situation. He said, "I've been to the ship today to see for myself what the issue is and how we in the Royal Navy can work together to make sure that the ship can successfully return to her tasking."

