/Hillary Clinton praises arch rival Donald Trump for Gaza peace deal, says "I really..."

Two years after the war broke out in the Gaza strip between Israel and Hamas, after the terror outfit attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing at least 1,200 people, a ceasefire has finally been agreed upon by both the sides, that has been brokered by United States President Donald Trump. It has not only garnered praise for Trump from across the world but also his opponents among whom former secretary of state Hillary Clinton happens to be one.

In a rare praise for Trump, Clinton in a live interview with CBS jus after the landmark deal was signed in which Hamas agreed to release all remaining hostages and Israel pledged to withdraw its military from parts of the Gaza Strip, said "I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what's often called the day after".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, Clinton highlighted that the "first phase" as called by Trump is "going to take a lot of work. It's going to take a lot of coordination."

"War is over in Gaza"