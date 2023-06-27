High costs and controversy: UK's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to cost $215K

The UK government's ambitious plan to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda is causing a stir as the first comprehensive evaluation of the proposal reveals an estimated cost of around $215,035 per person.

With an increasing number of migrants arriving in small boats, this initiative has become a focal point for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative government, as reported by Reuters.

In a recently released economic impact assessment, the government provided a breakdown of the expenses involved in deporting individuals to Rwanda. The costs include a $133,000 (approx) payment to Rwanda for hosting each asylum seeker, $28,000 (approx) for transportation and escort services, and $22,800 (approx) for processing and legal expenses.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman stressed the importance of considering these costs in the context of deterring future attempts to reach Britain and the mounting expenses associated with housing asylum seekers.

Braverman cautioned that if no action is taken, the annual cost of accommodating asylum seekers could soar to a staggering around around $14.3 billion.

The government acknowledged the uncertain potential for savings from this plan, but estimated that in order to break even, the strategy would need to deter nearly two in five individuals who attempt to cross the English Channel in small boats.

Critics, however, were quick to denounce the economic assessment as a "complete joke" according to the Labour Party, which lambasted its failure to provide an accurate overall cost for the entire plan. Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party accused the government of allocating "astronomical" funds for deportations while neglecting the needs of UK citizens grappling with rising mortgage and food costs.

On Thursday, all eyes are on the Court of Appeal, which is set to deliver its judgement on the legality of the Rwanda flights. The initial scheduled flight in June of the previous year was abruptly halted due to a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights. The court imposed an injunction, suspending all deportations until the conclusion of legal proceedings in the UK. Although the High Court in London later deemed the policy lawful in December, asylum seekers from various countries, along with human rights organisations, continue to challenge this decision.

The urgency to address this issue stems from the record-breaking number of individuals who arrived in Britain via small boats last year, reaching an alarming total of 45,000. This trend has continued into the present year with over 11,000 arrivals, predominantly originating from France.

