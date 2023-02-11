Hans Modrow, East Germany’s last PM, dies at 95

The then East Germany’s last Communist prime minister under whose reign the country re-united with West Germany, Hans Modrow, died on Saturday. He was 95.

The Left party parliamentary group announced his death on Twitter. “The entire peaceful course of establishing German unity was precisely a special achievement of his,” it wrote. “That will remain his political legacy.”

Modrow is heralded as one of the greatest reformers who helped turn East Germany into a democracy when he became prime minister.

He was the only one who announced the first and only free election in what was earlier known as the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in March 1990. However, it resulted in him being ousted from power.

In his 16 years as the communist party chief, starting in 1973, Modrow was known for his anti-establishment views. He rejected party perks and insisted on living in a normal apartment.

Though he pledged to carry out reforms and work for reunification, the political opponents accused him of trying to delay political change and reunification, which took place in October 1990.

He was also chastised for trying to rebrand rather than abolish the Stasi security police.

In 1995, Modrow was found guilty of electoral fraud in the 1989 municipal election, but was not jailed and said the charges were politically motivated.

He went on to serve in the German parliament from 1990 until 1994, representing a forerunner to Die Linke called the PDS, and was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 until 2004.

Modrow saw himself as a reformer who wanted to change the Communist party from the inside and make it more democratic. In 1999, he told Reuters that he did not want the old GDR back but said its achievements should be recognised.

Later in life, Modrow served on the council of elders of the Left party.

“Hans was a deeply sincere and combative socialist,” tweeted Dietmar Bartsch, the chairman of the Left party parliamentary group. “Until old age, he was an important adviser in our party, whose wisdom will be missed.”

(With inputs from agencies)