Hamas terrorists first 'consumed' drugs then slaughtered Israelis on Oct 7: Report

The Hamas militants, who were killed in the surprise attack on Israel on October 7, were discovered to have consumed a drug called Captagon pill - which is a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant that is produced in southern Europe and gets trafficked to the consumer markets present in the Arabian Peninsula via Turkey, as per local media reports.



The reports of drugged militants surfaced after the pills were discovered in the pockets of many Hamas terrorists who were killed on Israeli soil.



The stimulant drug, which is also called the "cocaine for the poor", gave the terrorists a sense of calmness and indifference, when they killed the civilians. It also suppressed their appetite and kept them highly alert for long durations.

ISIS militants used Captagon pills

The drugs gained notoriety in 2015 when it was found that it was being consumed by ISIS terrorists to suppress their fear before carrying out terrorist operations.



After some time, Syria and Lebanon started producing and distributing Captagon pills on a large scale. Gaza emerged as a popular market for the drug especially because of the young individuals, who were addicted to it.



Captagon is from the amphetamine family and was developed initially to address narcolepsy, attention disorders, and depression.

WATCH | Hamas hostages' kin speaks to WION | Family members share pain, await return Even though the pill has a highly addictive nature and carries the potential to lead to psychotic reactions, it has been enjoying popularity in the Middle East because of its ease of manufacturing and affordability.



In poor countries, people can purchase the drug for a dollar or two, however, in wealthier nations, it costs around 20 dollars per pill.



The drug's primary effects include reducing the need for sleep, providing sustained energy, arousing feelings of euphoria and suppressing appetite.



As per the medical professionals in Lebanon and Syria, the drug has not only enjoyed popularity among terrorists but is also used frequently by civilians residing in conflict zones.



The drug, which was once a major source of revenue for the members of ISIS through its smuggling, has now become Syria's major source of income and has been completely supported by Hezbollah.



As per an investigation carried out by The New York Times around two years ago, it was found that people associated with Syrian leader Bashar Assad, as well as his family members, had set up a thriving industry for producing Captagon pills.

