Hamas health ministry says 83 killed in Gaza since the start of violence

The health ministry controlled by the Gaza territory's Islamist rulers Hamas has said that 83 people have died since the violence outbreak, 17 of them children, and 487 have been wounded.

The Israeli military said it had struck Gaza more than 600 times since Monday evening while Hamas has fired more than 1,600 rockets towards Israel.

"Dozens of those killed were terrorists and that additionally, some Palestinian fatalities were caused by misfired rockets from Gaza that failed to reach Israel and fell short in the Strip," The Times of Israel reported quoting Israel Defense Forces.

"The situation on the ground is simply tragic, you have two and a half million Palestinians in Gaza who are under siege, who have no shelter to seek safety in": Nour Odeh, senior journalist and Palestinian Legislative Council candidate

The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.



Tensions between Israel and Palestine are rapidly rising with the ramping up of rocket attacks and the United Nations has warned that the conflict is moving towards a `full-scale war`.United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, called on both sides to de-escalate tensions the day before.

"Stop the fire immediately. We are escalating towards full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take responsibility for de-escalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid for by ordinary people. The UN is working with all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now," he tweeted.

