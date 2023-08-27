Hamas deputy warns of 'regional war' if Israel resumes targeted killings

In a recent development in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy head of the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group's politburo, has issued a stern warning to Israel. Al-Arouri cautioned Israel against resuming targeted assassinations of terror leaders, emphasising that such a move could ignite a "regional war." This warning follows a meeting of the Israeli security cabinet, which took place in response to a series of deadly terror attacks in the West Bank.

Israeli security cabinet's response

During the security cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that ministers had reached a consensus on "a series of decisions to target terrorists" and had authorised the prime minister and defence minister to take action on the matter. While specific details of these decisions were not disclosed, leaks from the meeting indicated that the resumption of targeted assassinations was among the contemplated measures.

Hamas leader's claims

Saleh al-Arouri, who is himself wanted by Israel for his alleged involvement in the 2014 kidnapping and killing of three Israeli teenagers, asserted in an interview with the Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen that Israel had made plans to target numerous individuals, including Hamas' top military commander, Muhammed Deif. Deif has been a long-standing target due to his role in significant terror attacks and past survival of assassination attempts. Additionally, al-Arouri accused far-right elements within the Israeli government of seeking to expel Palestinians from the West Bank and gain control over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Warning of escalation

Al-Arouri raised alarm over the potential consequences of these actions, stating, "The leaders of the occupation government, with their extremist policies, will cause an all-out war in the region." He further warned that actions such as taking control of Al-Aqsa Mosque and conducting assassinations could trigger a regional war. Al-Arouri expressed confidence in Hamas' preparedness for such a conflict and mentioned ongoing discussions with relevant parties. He referenced recent threats made by Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, against Israel, suggesting that an all-out war would result in an unprecedented defeat for Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to al-Arouri's comments, asserting that the Hamas deputy leader "knows well why he and his friends are in hideouts." He emphasized Israel's determination to combat terrorism and warned that anyone attempting to harm the country would "pay the full price."

Tensions on the rise

These developments come amid increasing tensions in the Middle East. Reports suggest that terror leaders in the Gaza Strip have been taking heightened precautions due to concerns about potential Israeli actions. Additionally, both Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have accused "Iran and its cancerous proxies" of being behind the surge in attacks, raising the possibility that Israel may extend its military operations beyond the West Bank.