Gulf countries ask Netflix to take down ‘offensive’ content or risk facing legal action

Arab countries have demanded Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, apparently targeting programs that show people who are gay and lesbian.

The Gulf Cooperation Council issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying asking to comply with their norms or risk facing legal action and even a possible ban.

These Gulf countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Apart from that, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each published their statements separately decrying Netflix for showing content related to same-sex relationships on its streaming platform.

According to AP new agency, Saudi state television also aired a video of an interview it conducted with a woman identified as a “behavioural consultant” who termed Netflix as the “official sponsor of homosexuality.”

“If Netflix continued to broadcast the content then necessary legal measures will be taken,” the Riyadh-based General Commission for Audiovisual Media said in a stamen without elaborating further.

The UAE, too, came out with a similar worded statement regarding Netflix saying that would keep a close eye on what the platform broadcasts in coming days and "assess its commitment to broadcasting controls" in the country.

Many Muslim-majority countries have criminalised same-sex relationships and often banned films and shows which feature such relationships. Some countries even maintain the death penalty.

Earlier this year, UAE and other Muslim states banned Walt Disney-Pixar's animated feature film "Lightyear" from screening in cinemas because it showcases characters in a same-sex relationship.

(With inputs from agencies)

