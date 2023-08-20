Guatemalans vote for new leader in runoff elections amid hopes for renewal of democracy

Guatemalans began casting their vote, on Sunday (August 20) in the presidential run-off election, as many hope for a reversal of democratic backsliding the country has witnessed in recent administrations. The election has also been marked by the harassment of a surprise frontrunner who has vowed to end corruption.

About the run-off elections

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am (local time) and the voting was supposed to end by 6:00 pm (local time). The first results are expected later in the evening. The current race is between progressive outsider Bernardo Arevalo and former first lady Sandra Torres, both of whom are said to be social democrats.

A poll by CID Gallup and the Freedom and Development Foundation said that Arevalo – who is running mainly on an anti-corruption message – is leading with 50 per cent against Torres, who is coming in second with 32 per cent.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the National Union of Hope party, Torres is also the ex-wife of deceased leftist president Alvaro Colom launched her fourth shot at the presidency with a focus on violent crime and poverty.

It is also worth noting that since both candidates are left-leaning the Central American nation will have its first leftist leader in over a decade.

Fears of election interference

The Organization of American States said a team of 86 election observers was in the country. “It is essential that citizens be able to express themselves freely with full guarantees and that their expressions be respected,” said Eladio Loizaga, head of the OAS mission in Guatemala, on Saturday.

This comes amid fears of efforts to undermine the vote after Arevalo’s surprise second-place finish in June’s first-round vote was followed by raids against his Semilla party offices and those of electoral officials. Therefore, the vote has been closely watched by the international community.

The outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei has vowed to ensure an orderly vote and transition of power. Meanwhile, prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche ahead of the vote on Sunday, did not rule out the possibility of more raids and arrests after the elections. Notably, Curruchiche has been sanctioned by the United States for corruption.

What’s at stake?

The outcome of this election is set to usher in a new era of widespread allegations of corruption and creeping authoritarianism that Guatemala has witnessed under recent administrations.

“I hope that everything is calm, that democracy wins, that there is no fraud or political issues...and that our country gets ahead more than anything,” Ardem Villagran, a merchant in Guatemala City told Reuters.

The winner of the election will take office on January 14, amid a number of challenges that Guatemala currently faces. According to the World Bank, the country has some of the worst poverty, malnutrition and child mortality rates in Latin America.

Guatemala also has one of the highest crime rates in the world with many killings attributed to gang violence related to drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies)





