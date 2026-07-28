/Grok tripled its users in three months, then growth suddenly stalled

Grok's growth chart looks like a rocket for one quarter and a plateau for the next — and xAI is responding by pushing the product into places it's never been, rather than waiting for the old growth curve to return.

The Numbers

Grok's monthly active user base tripled from 35 million in December 2025 to roughly 117 million by March 2026. By July, the trajectory had shifted: the user base remains massive by any standard, but the explosive growth momentum that defined the previous quarter has stalled.

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Grok 4.5, launched July 8, currently sits fourth on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index — a respectable frontier ranking, but not the top spot, at a moment when xAI needs a growth story beyond raw capability rankings to keep the user curve moving.

Expanding Into New Territory

Rather than compete purely on model benchmarks, xAI has spent July pushing Grok into new distribution channels. The company brought Grok to Google Workspace as a free add-on for Sheets, Slides, and Docs — letting it answer questions from spreadsheet data with cited cells, build formulas and charts, and refine documents directly inside tools millions of people already use daily, notably including tools built by a direct AI rival.

Separately, Elon Musk announced in early July that development on Grok Imagine — the platform's image and video generation feature — had reached completion, posting AI-generated video output on X on July 11 with the caption ‘Grok Imagine makes beautiful art.’

Why The Plateau Matters

A tripling of users in one quarter followed by a stall in the next is a common shape for consumer AI products that get an initial wave of curiosity-driven signups before settling into their real retention rate. What happens next is the more important signal: whether the Google Workspace integration and Grok Imagine's completion are enough to restart growth, or whether Grok has already captured most of the users it's going to get without a materially different product hook.