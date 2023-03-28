Greek police arrested two Pakistanis planning attacks on Israelis in Athens, dismantled 'terrorist network'

Greek officials said on Tuesday (March 28) that two Pakistanis accused of planning to target Israelis in Athens have been arrested and a "terrorist" network has also been dismantled. The police also said that the network had "already chosen the target of the attack" and was even planning how to carry it out.

In a statement, the officials said: "After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory."

Greek police sources told the news agency AFP that officers had arrested two Pakistanis, aged 27 and 29, of Iranian origin. They claimed that they were planning attacks on Israelis in central Athens.

more to follow...

