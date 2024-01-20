Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to travel to India in February

In a pivotal diplomatic move, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to embark on a significant visit to India in the third week of February. This visit comes as both nations seek to bolster their ties further, building on the momentum created by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key visit to Greece last year - the first by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades.

During PM Modi's visit, India and Greece elevated their relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership". Ties encompass various areas from connectivity to maritime collaboration. The strategic significance of Greece's Piraeus port has come to the forefront, with the potential to serve as a key hub in the India-Middle East-Europe (IMEEC) corridor, enhancing trade and connectivity.

Notably, the military cooperation between the two nations has witnessed a notable upswing. The Indian Air Force's active participation in the INIOCHOS-23 multinational air exercise, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, showcased the growing partnership in defense capabilities. Furthermore, the Indian Navy's INS Chennai engaged in a Passage Exercise with the Hellenic Naval Ship Nikiforos Fokas during a visit to Souda Bay, Crete, strengthening maritime collaboration.

The diplomatic camaraderie extends beyond military maneuvers, with both nations finding common ground on core international issues. India and Greece have consistently been aligned in their mutual support on issues such as Kashmir and Cyprus. The country also backs Indian bid for a permanent seat on an expanded United Nations Security Council and this underscores their support to Indian on the international forum.