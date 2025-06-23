Given explosive payload utilised, 'significant damage' expected to Fordow nuclear plant: IAEA

After second attack on Fordow nuclear plant in Iran by the United states, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday (June 23) said that the strikes likely have caused 'Significant damage' to the nuke plant. However, he did say that no one is in a a position to have fully assessed the underground damage.

"At this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow. Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred," said Grossi.

Speaking further he said that Iran has confirmed there is "no increase in off-site radiation levels at all three sites," and that IAEA will continue to monitor the situation.

"Iran has informed the IAEA that there was no increase in off-site radiation levels at all three sites. The situation at the other sites remains as I have described in my past updates, and the IAEA is not aware of any further attacks on Iran's nuclear sites since those on Sunday morning. We continue to monitor the situation and encourage the Iranian regulator to maintain its contact with the IAEA's incident and emergency centre," he said.

Meanwhile, the IAEA appealed to allow its inspectors to go back to Iran's nuke plants to asses the situation and stock of the uranium stockpiles.